Wake Up With BWW 6/24: 1776 Trailer, First Listen to PARADISE SQUARE Cast Recording, and More!

Today's top stories include an all new trailer for Broadway-bound production of 1776.

Plus, listen to Joaquina Kalukango sing 'Let It Burn' from the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Paradise Square

Beanie Feldstein Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Beanie Feldstein has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts via Instagram. See Beanie's post here! . (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at the Trailer for Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. Get a first look at the trailer here!. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Have Someone on Stage Continuously Over 24-Hour Period

by Chloe Rabinowitz

With all seven productions now open, in six countries, on four continents, from Saturday, June 25, 2022, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have actors performing live on stage somewhere around the globe continuously over a 24-hour period.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing 'Edelweiss' For Julie Andrews

by Michael Major

Cynthia Erivo performed her rendition of 'Edelweiss' for Julia Andrews as she received the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award. Andrews was also surprised by the five living actors who portrayed the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, who led the crowd in a sing-along of the song 'Do-Re-Mi.' Watch the performances now!. (more...)

PHANTOM Stars Ben Crawford and Kelsey Connolly Announce Engagement

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld congratulates The Phantom of the Opera stars Ben Crawford and Kelsey Connoly on their engagement!. (more...)

Christy Altomare and Brandon Victor Dixon to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC IN CONCERT in Aspen

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen announced the complete casting for a very special concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Concert on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent .. (more...)

Listen: Hear Joaquina Kalukango's 'Let It Burn' From the PARADISE SQUARE Cast Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now listen to "Let It Burn," from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of Paradise Square, sung by the show's remarkable Tony Award winning star, Joaquina Kalukango.. (more...)

World Premiere of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL, 1776 National Tour & More Announced for Center Theatre Group 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Programming has been announced for the 2022/2023 season at the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. Additional programming at the Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas Theatre will be announced later this summer.. (more...)

Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren will lead Signature Theatre & Wolf Trap's BROADWAY IN THE PARK concert tonight, learn more here!

