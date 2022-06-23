HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Have Someone on Stage Continuously Over 24-Hour Period

Click Here for More on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

This summer, the international phenomenon Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate the start of its seventh year now with seven productions running worldwide: London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

This year's anniversary marks a remarkable milestone for the show. With all seven productions now open, in six countries, on four continents, from Saturday, June 25, 2022, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will have actors performing live on stage somewhere around the globe continuously over a 24-hour period. That's 272 cast members making 310 spells happen live on stage all in one day!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The entire theatre has been transformed to immerse you in this one-of-a-kind experience packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you "audibly wowed, cheering and gasping" (The Telegraph), as "visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine" (Rolling Stone). "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.