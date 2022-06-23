Christy Altomare and Brandon Victor Dixon to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC IN CONCERT in Aspen

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen announced the complete casting for a very special concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Concert on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent (960 North 3rd Street, Aspen, CO 81611). This will be the third collaboration between two of Aspen's most iconic arts organizations.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Concert features direction by Marc Bruni (Broadway's Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), music direction/conducting by Andy Einhorn (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!), choreography by two-time Tony Award® nominee Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie), and a full symphony orchestra comprised of students from the Aspen Music Festival and School.

Starring as Maria is Christy Altomare (Broadway's Anastasia), who is joined by Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Broadway's Hamilton) as Captain von Trapp. Both Christy Altomare and Brandon Victor Dixon are returning to the Benedict Music Tent in their third and second productions, respectively.

Joining Altomare and Dixon are Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Elsa, Grammy Award winner Ana María Martínez (The Metropolitan Opera) as Mother Abbess, and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire) as Max.

The principal company will be joined by a cast made up of local youth performers, Theatre Aspen summer season company members and singers from the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS program of the Aspen Music Festival and School, and includes Sydney Borchers, Megan Brilleslyper, Katharine Burns, Amelia Burshe, Eleanor Carroll, Valérie Filloux, Kayleigh Flynn, Chance Friedman, Claire Griffin, Peyton Herzog, Julia Holoman, Grace Lerew, Emma McAlister, Nina Mutalifu, James Nottingham, Sierra Quint, Jessica Reese, Anna Riley, Logan Saad, Nijel Smith, Harry Spitteler, and Gabrielle Turgeon.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Concert features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp. Concert Adaptation by Corby Kummer. This evening builds upon the success of The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers in 2021 and South Pacific in 2019. The evening is presented by special arrangement with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, a Concord company.



ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators.



ABOUT THE ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND SCHOOL

The Aspen Music Festival and School is one of America's premier classical music festival, presenting more than 200 musical events during its eight-week summer season in Aspen. The organization draws top classical musicians from around the world to this Colorado mountain retreat for an unparalleled combination of performances and music education. The nearly 500 students come from most U.S. states and more than 30 countries to play in five orchestras, sing, conduct, compose and study with 100 renowned artist-faculty members from the world's great symphony orchestras and opera houses. Professionals and students study and perform together. Students represent the field's best young talent; many have already begun their professional careers, and others are about to launch.

Renowned alumni include violinists Joshua Bell, Sarah Chang, Cho-Liang Lin, Robert McDuffie, Midori, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Gil Shaham; pianists Ingrid Fliter, Orli Shaham, Conrad Tao, Yuja Wang, Wu Han and Joyce Yang; conductors Marin Alsop, James Conlon, Leonard Slatkin, Robert Trevino and Joshua Weilerstein; composers William Bolcom, Philip Glass, David Lang, Augusta Read Thomas, Bright Sheng and Joan Tower; vocalists Jamie Barton, Sasha Cooke, Renée Fleming, Dawn Upshaw and Tamara Wilson; cellists Lynn Harrell and Alisa Weilerstein; guitarist Sharon Isbin; performer Peter Schickele; and bassist Edgar Meyer.



