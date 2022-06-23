VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing 'Edelweiss' For Julie Andrews

Cynthia Erivo performed her rendition of "Edelweiss" for Julia Andrews as she received the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award.

"My actual favorite song, even apart from 'My Favorite Things,' is a song that isn't mine in the movie and it's 'Edelweiss,'" Andrews stated before the performance began. "What I love about it, and you can imagine, is that it speaks to everyone's homeland. It's so classically simple. It lasts forever."

Andrews was also surprised by the five living actors who portrayed the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, who led the crowd in a sing-along of the song "Do-Re-Mi." Watch the surprise performance here.

An encore broadcast of the 48th AFI Awards will be on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." The performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet. She will be seen as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked.

Watch the new performance here: