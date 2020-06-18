Wake Up With BWW 6/18: BroadwayHD to Stream FALSETTOS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Hamilton and The Phantom of the Opera until as early as practical in 2021.

BroadwayHD is planning a jammed packed pride celebration, kicking things off with a special free sing-a-long watch party of Live From Lincoln Center's broadcast of Falsettos - a Lincoln Center Theater production - on June 25th at 8PM.

According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood. The site has been home to many Broadway Cast Recording signing events and performances since the store's Upper West Side location closed in 2010.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Forza del Destino, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Broadway's Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Premiere of THE CHAOS TWINS with Special Guest Dominique Morisseau

As part of BroadwayWorld's ever-expanding commitment to including more of the theatrical community in creating content, as well as amplifying important and diverse voices, we're excited to announce that we're bringing one of Instagram's must-watch broadcasts onto BroadwayWorld TV: "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker.

What we're watching: Zachary Quinto Shares His Experience Protesting on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Zachary Quinto was a guest on Tuesday's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about the second season of NOS4A2, the AMC series he stars in!

During the interview, Zachary Quinto shares his experience protesting, telling Fallon, "The protest was ultimately, for me, so incredibly inspiring and so uplifting to see so many people coming together in the face of all of the other adversity that we've been dealing with for the past few months and the uncertainty of what it means to gather in that way."

Social Butterfly: Ticket Bookings For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Open Friday

Stars Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow will return for the engagement, which is set to begin performances July 1, 2021 at the London Palladium.

?A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY! ?



Ticket bookings for the 2021 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will open this Friday at 10am: https://t.co/dV4jwxNVQu#GoGoGoJoseph ? pic.twitter.com/FZ96y9ybBC - Joseph the Musical (@JosephMusical) June 17, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kerry Butler, who turns 49 today!

Kerry Butler most recently starred as Barbara Maitland in Beetlejuice on Broadway! Broadway: Mean Girls; Xanadu (Tony nomination - Best Actress); Belle in Beauty and the Beast; Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; The Best Man. Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award). Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Debut album: "Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust" available on Amazon and iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

