VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Shares His Experience Protesting on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Zachary Quinto was a guest on Tuesday's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about the second season of NOS4A2, the AMC series he stars in!

During the interview, Zachary Quinto shares his experience protesting, telling Fallon, "The protest was ultimately, for me, so incredibly inspiring and so uplifting to see so many people coming together in the face of all of the other adversity that we've been dealing with for the past few months and the uncertainty of what it means to gather in that way."

Fallon also mentions Heroes, the show that Quinto had his breakout role in, which is set to be streaming on Peacock when the service debuts.

Quinto reminisced on filming saying, "It was 2006 that I started working on that show. So that's 14 years ago, which is insane in its own right just to think about how much time has passed, but how much has changed. And yet what a significant moment and a significant show that was for so many people all these years later all around the world. I think it tapped into something universal. It tapped into ideas and thoughts that were really uplifting for a lot of people and empowering for a lot of people. And even though I played the archetypal villain on the show, I feel like people really plugged into what that character represented."

