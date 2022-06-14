Wake Up With BWW 6/14: TONY AWARDS Performances, Photos, Reviews, Ratings, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ariana DeBose

Today's top stories include further coverage from this weekend's Tony Awards, including all of the performances, ratings, reviews, and more!

Plus, Hugh Jackman will miss performances of The Music Man after testing positive for COVID-19, and more.

Tony Awards

Video Roundup: Watch All of the Performances From the 2022 Tony Awards

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall. If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: The 75th Annual Tony Awards; What Are the Critics Saying?

The evening was presented in two parts. The Tony Awards: Act One was a one-hour broadcast on Paramount+ hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. The broadcast was followed by the 75th Annual Tony Awards airing on CBS, hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. See what the critics thought of the ceremony now!. (more...)

Tony Awards Ratings Increase By 39% With 3.86 Million Viewers

The 75th Annual Tony Awards made their triumphant return to Radio City Music Hall on June 12, with the CBS broadcast pulling in 8.86 million viewers. The Tony Awards' first-ever live coast-to-coast telecast improves upon last year's ratings by 39%. The 75th Annual Tony Awards are now available to stream on-demand on Paramount+.. (more...)

Recap the 2022 Tony Awards!

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Last night, the 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. The evening included appearances by Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Jennifer Hudson, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Check out photos from inside the event now!. (more...)

More Top Stories

Hugh Jackman Out Of THE MUSIC MAN Due To COVID-19; Max Clayton To Play Harold Hill Through June 21st.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hugh Jackman will be sidelined from The Music Man on Broadway for all performances this week following a positive test for COVID-19.. (more...)

VIDEO: Myles Frost and the Cast of MJ the Musical Perform 'Smooth Criminal'

MJ the Musical has released a full clip of the song 'Smooth Criminal' performed on stage at the Neil Simon Theatre. The cast is led by Myles Frost in the title role. Check out the full performance here!. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY Star Jenn Colella Engaged to Mo Mullen

Jenn Colella, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Come From Away has announced her engagement to her partner, Mo Mullen!. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 27

The producers of Meredith Willson's The Music Man announced that, beginning today, a new block of tickets will be available for November 8 through November 27 at 5:00 PM ET. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Circle Jerk opens off-Broadway today, learn more here.

