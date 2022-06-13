Recap the 2022 Tony Awards!

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!

Photo Credit: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting

THE CARPET: BroadwayWorld's Bruce Glikas was on hand to bring us stunning photos, along with Katie Lynch, who caught up with all the stars before the ceremony began.

THE CEREMONY: You can revisit all of the evening's acceptance speeches. Also make sure that you relive the highlights! Plus, we've got photos to brighten up your post-Tonys Monday!

THE UPDATES: All day long, Six's Samantha Pauly took us backstage at Radio City!

THE WINNERS: Check out a complete list of the night's winners. Plus, go backstage with the Bruce Glikas and check out their first impressions!

THE AFTERWARDS: What did the critics think of the evening? Check out the ratings!