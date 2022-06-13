Hugh Jackman Out Of THE MUSIC MAN Due To COVID-19; Max Clayton To Play Harold Hill Through June 21st.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Hugh Jackman will be out of The Music Man on Broadway for all performances this week, and next Tuesday's performance following a positive test for COVID-19.

According to Telechage, Jackman is expected to return to the show next week on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Jackman previously had COVID, resulting in a cancellation of performances of The Music Man during the Christmas holiday season, a lucrative time for Broadway's top earners.

On Sunday, Jackman performed at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

In a statement, producer Kate Horton said, "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it's Max Clayton to the rescue. We're excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery."

On Broadway, Jackman most recently starred as The Man in the highly acclaimed play The River. In 2011, he made a splash on the Great White Way in his one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway. Jackman's continued dedication to the Broadway community was fêted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Tony Award recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian. In 2009, Broadway audiences could see Jackman in the Keith Huff-penned A Steady Rain, starring alongside Daniel Craig. For his portrayal of the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, Jackman received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards.

His additional theater credits include Carousel at Carnegie Hall; Oklahoma! at The National Theatre in London, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination; Sunset Boulevard, for which he garnered Australia's prestigious Australian Variety Artists' 'Mo' Award; and Beauty and the Beast, for which he received a 'Mo' Award nomination.