VIDEO: Myles Frost and the Cast of MJ the Musical Perform 'Smooth Criminal'

MJ the Musical has released a full clip of the song 'Smooth Criminal' performed on stage at the Neil Simon Theatre. The cast is led by Myles Frost in the title role. Check out the full performance below!

MJ the Musical took home four Tony Awards last night, including Frost for his portrayal of Michael Jackson.

MJ The Musical officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.