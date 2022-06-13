Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Inside the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The 75th Annual Tony Awards are now available to stream on Paramount+.

Jun. 13, 2022  

Last night, the 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. The evening included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX.

The evening also included performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening." Watch every performance from the Tony Awards here.

Stars like Patti LuPone, Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, and more took home awards. Check out the full list of winners here.

Take a look inside the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall with a roundup of photos below!

Photos: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman from "The Music Man"

Ariana DeBose at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Ariana DeBose at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Michael R. Jackson

Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and the original cast of Spring Awakening

The cast of "SIX: The Musical"

The cast of "A Strange Loop"

Danielle Brooks and Cynthia Erivo

Patti LuPone from "Company"

Myles Frost from "MJ"

Kelli O'Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles

Matt Doyle from "Company"

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane

Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of "Paradise Square"

Joaquina Kalukango and the cast of "Paradise Square"

RuPaul Charles and Jennifer Hudson

Producer Chris Harper and the cast and crew of "Company"

Danielle Brooks and Joaquina Kalukango from "Paradise Square"

Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo

Michael R. Jackson

Bernadette Peters

The cast of "SIX: The Musical" and Ariana DeBose

The cast of "A Strange Loop"

Ariana DeBose

Jeanette Bayardelle and the cast of "Girl from the North Country"

Producer Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson and the cast and crew of "A Strange Loop"

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

Chita Rivera and Ariana DeBose

The cast of "Company"

Billy Crystal from "Mr. Saturday Night"

Shoshana Bean

Myles Frost and the cast of "MJ"

Myles Frost and the cast of "MJ"

Ariana DeBose at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Ariana DeBose at THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Deirdre O'Connell

Billy Porter

Hugh Jackman

Ariana DeBose

Mare Winningham

Bernadette Peters

Skylar Astin and the original Broadway cast of "Spring Awakening"

Simon Russell Beale

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough



