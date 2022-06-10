Wake Up With BWW 6/10: Tony Awards Performers, Rob McClure in LITTLE SHOP, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the performances announced for this weekend's Tony Awards!

Plus the Brooks Atkinson Theatre will be renamed after Lena Horne, Rob McClure will take over the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Performances Announced For The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Find out what shows and stars are performing at this year's 2022 Tony Awards!. (more...)

Kyla Stone, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny

The Muny announced today the cast for LEGALLY BLONDE including Kyla Stone, Fergie Phillipe, Patti Murin & more. Meet the cast and find out how to get tickets today!. (more...)

Brooks Atkinson Theatre to Be Renamed for Lena Horne; First Broadway Theatre to Be Named After a Black Woman

The Nederlander Organization will be renaming the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for Lena Horne. Horne will be the first black woman to have a theater named after her. . (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for ANNE OF GREEN GABLES World Premiere Musical at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical. Come experience the classic story reimagined as a lively folk-rock musical that will inspire and entertain audiences of every age.. (more...)

Rob McClure Will Take Over the Role of Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award Nominated Broadway star Rob McClure will take on the lead role of Seymour in the off-Broadway production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS beginning next month! . (more...)

'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer Will Make Broadway Debut in PRIMA FACIE

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is coming to Broadway! The Emmy and BAFTA winner will make her Broadway debut in Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller, directed by Justin Martin. . (more...)

Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte & More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced principal casting for its new to Chicago production of Fiddler on the Roof, the North American premiere of an internationally heralded reinvention of the Broadway classic, set to hit the Lyric stage September 17 - October 7, 2022.. (more...)

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin & Molly Gordon to Star in THEATER CAMP Film

Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Molly Gordon are set to star in Theater Camp, a new film based on their 2020 short film. The adult cast of the film will also feature Nick Lieberman, Amy Sedaris, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, and Nathan Lee Graham.. (more...)

VIDEO: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Tease Their Tony Awards Opening Number on CBS MORNINGS

Tony Awards: Act One hosts Darren Criss and Julianne Hough touched on what audiences can expect from their hour-long portion of the Tony Awards, teasing the broadcast's opening number, which was written by Criss. Criss and Hough also discussed their Tony Awards memories, what their pre-show ritual is for their respective Broadway shows, and more.. (more...)

