VIDEO: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Tease Their Tony Awards Opening Number on CBS MORNINGS

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss hosting the Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 12.

During the interview, the pair touched on what audiences can expect from their hour-long portion of the Tony Awards, teasing the broadcast's opening number, which was written by Criss.

"As a theatre nerd, I've always wanted to write a song for the Tonys. So, when they asked me to host this, I was like, 'Alright, there's a quid pro quo here. I'll do it if you let me write the opening number.' So Jules and I are doing this song called 'Set the Stage' and that will be opening the whole shebang," Criss teased.

Criss (American Buffalo) and Hough (POTUS) also discussed their Tony Awards memories, what their pre-show ritual is for their respective Broadway shows, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

"The Tony Awards: Act One" is one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS.

Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple awards and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

The Paramount+ broadcast will be follows by The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose and airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards are also set to include appearances by RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. Check out the full list of presenters here.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

Watch the new interview here: