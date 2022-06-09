Kyla Stone, Patti Murin, and More Will Lead LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny

The Muny announced today that Kyla Stone, Fergie Phillipe, Patti Murin, Sean Allan Krill, Hayley Podschun, Dan Tracy, Kelsey Anne Brown, Khailah Johnson, Gabi Campo and Kerri George will star in the musical comedy Legally Blonde, The Musical, July 25 - July 31, 2022. This positively infectious show is directed by Maggie Burrows, choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with music direction by Lon Hoyt.

"Ohmigod what a wonderful cast," commented Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This troupe promises such wonder, talent and joy, and it's a beautiful mix of returning Muny family and some exciting new talents."

KYLA STONE (Elle Woods) is ecstatic to be making her Muny debut as little Miss Elle Woods! You may have seen her on tour as the first African-American Anya in Anastasia or at the Hangar Theatre as Johanna in Sweeney Todd. Kyla graduated from Chapman University with a BFA in Theatre Performance and an emphasis in Women's Studies (Go Panthers!). Other favorite credits include 9 to 5 (Judy Bernly), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman) and The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen).

FERGIE L. PHILIPPE (Emmett Forrest) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny! Muny: Jesus Christ Superstar. Fergie currently stars as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton on Broadway. Other credits include Hamilton (Mulligan/Madison, national tour), Twelfth Night (Orsino, Arkansas Shakespeare), Violet (Flick, Heritage Theatre Festival), Parade (Jim Conley, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) and Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker, PlayMakers Repertory). He sends his love to his family, to Dorsey, Disney World (duh) and to "Fun Night! What A Great Idea, Banji" for loving him even after kicking everyone out of the apartment while he filmed his audition for Legally Blonde.

PATTI MURIN (Paulette) is thrilled to be returning to The Muny, where she has appeared in Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Chicago (Roxie) and Holiday Inn (Linda Mason). She is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons), Lady Be Good! (NY City Center Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies Love On Iceland, Holiday For Heroes and To Catch A Spy, and recurring roles on Chicago Med and Royal Pains.

SEAN ALLAN KRILL (Professor Callahan) Broadway: Jagged Little Pill (2020 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical), Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Mamma Mia!; Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire and The Brother/Sister Plays (The Public Theater), A Civil War Christmas (New York Theatre Workshop), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street). Regional: Sense and Sensibility (The Old Globe, Craig Noel Award), Sideways (La Jolla Playhouse), The Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf), Hamlet and The Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mamma Mia! TV: Dopesick, Godfather of Harlem, Search Party, Dr. Death, Mr. Robot, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods. Film: Intermedium.

HAYLEY PODSCHUN (Brooke Wyndham) loves The Muny! Previous Muny credits: Smokey Joe's Cafe (Hayley), Gypsy (Dainty June), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Millie standby). Broadway: Wicked (Glinda, national tour), Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten!; Chaplin (Mildred Harris), Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music. Film/TV: Hairspray (Tammy), Fleishman is in Trouble (FX on Hulu), The Blacklist (NBC), Louie (FX). Select Regional: Catch Me If You Can (Brenda, Arena Stage), Kinky Boots (Lauren, Sacramento Music Circus), Holiday Inn (Linda Mason, Paper Mill Playhouse), Legally Blonde (Elle, Arvada Center), Peter Pan (Peter, ArtPark), Royal Family of Broadway (Gwen, Barrington Stage) and more. Hayley is also a guest host on QVC for Zodiac Shoes.

DAN TRACY (Warner Huntington III) Muny Debut. Broadway: Waitress. National tours: Kinky Boots (Harry), American Idiot (Tunny), and Jack O'Brien's The Sound of Music (Rolf). Select Regional: Gun and Powder (world premiere, Signature Theatre). TV: Mrs. America (FX), One Bad Choice (MTV). Dan will be recurring on the upcoming FX miniseries, Class of '09, featured on the new Netflix show, The Watcher, and recently completed production on a pilot for HBO Max written by JJ Abrams. When Dan isn't acting, he's working as a director and editor with his production company, Pinecrest Creative.

KELSEY ANNE BROWN (Margot) is over the moon to be making her Muny debut in Legally Blonde! She was most recently seen in the world premiere of Freedom Rider (Joan, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre), Once (Girl, Beck Center for the Arts), The Sound of Music (Liesl, Northern Stage), and Mamma Mia! (Ensemble, u/s Sophie, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theatre). BM in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University.

KHAILAH JOHNSON (Pilar) most recently starred in the CW series 4400 (Ladonna). Khailah is thrilled to return to The Muny after playing Rusty in Footloose in 2019. Other credits include The Colored Museum (Crossroads Theatre). She was also seen as Tiana in the Broadway Princess Party. She comes from a musically inclined family and was immersed in the world of theatre at a very early age. She is a 2021 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

GABI CAMPO (Serena) is a Los Angeles native. Broadway: Beetlejuice (Miss Argentina), The Prom (u/s Emma and Alyssa), West Side Story (Consuelo, u/s Anita). Television: Billions, FBI: Most Wanted; Helpsters. Regional: In the Heights (Virginia Repertory), Evita (Bay Street Theater). BFA, Pace University.

KERRI GEORGE (Enid) is pumped to be making their Muny debut in Legally Blonde! They have previously been seen in The Neon Coven's Oscar at The Crown playing Constance Wilde. Big love and thanks to the creative team, everyone at A&R, and Samantha Massell. For Mom, Dad and Kris.

About the show:

Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical follows the transformation of quintessential blonde Elle Woods from sorority sister to Harvard Law graduate. Her journey of determination, self-discovery and finding true love receives its first Muny production in 11 years. Complete with a chihuahua, a bulldog and a UPS guy, The Muny is ready to "Bend and Snap" for a great time!

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.