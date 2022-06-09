Complete Cast Announced for ANNE OF GREEN GABLES World Premiere Musical at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical. Come experience the classic story reimagined as a lively folk-rock musical that will inspire and entertain audiences of every age. The show will run from July 15 - Sept. 4 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. [Official Press Opening will be July 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.].

Anne Shirley just arrived on Prince Edward Island and she's already making waves. Adopted by siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne is feisty, smart and eager to find her own place in the world. But is the world ready for her? Fall in love with the spirited redhead of the classic novel, now reimagined as a vibrant folk-rock musical for all generations. With bold choreography, witty humor and a revolutionary spirit, this is Green Gables as you've never seen it before!

Anne of Green Gables features book & lyrics by Matte O'Brien (White Noise, The Wonderful Mr. & Mrs. O'Leary, Peter & I), with music by Matt Vinson (Peter & I, Exiles in Paradise, Doing Nothing All Day). It is based on the novel by L.M. Montgomery.

Anne Shirley will be played by Juliette Redden (TUTS: Spring Awakening). Diana Barry will be played by Michelle Veintimilla (Broadway: The Visit, Off Broadway: Which Way To The Stage, Television: The Baker and the Beauty). Marilla Cuthbert will be played by Sharon Catherine Brown (Broadway: Caroline Or Change, Head Over Heels, Dreamgirls). Rachel Lynde will be played by Aurelia Williams (Broadway: Once On This Island, In Transit, Off Broadway: Suffs). Gilbert Blythe will be played by Pierre Marais (Broadway, National Tour: Aladdin). Matthew Cuthbert will be played by D.C. Anderson (Broadway, National Tour: Phantom of the Opera, Goodspeed: The Music Man, The Fabulous Lipitones).

The ensemble will feature Emily Agy, Jarred Bedgood, Tristen Buettel (Goodspeed: Bye Bye Birdie), Giovanni Da Silva, Amanda Ferguson, Patrick Oliver Jones (Off Broadway: The Extraordinary Ordinary, Church & State), Nick Martinez, Morgan McGhee (Broadway: Ain't Too Proud, Off Broadway: Seven Deadly Sins), Jenna Lea Rosen, and Avery Sobczak, (National Tour: Hamilton).

Swings for this production are Elaine Cotter and Sam Pickart (Off Broadway: Retraction, Anything Goes).

Anne of Green Gables will be directed by Jenn Thompson (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye, Bye Birdie; Off Broadway: Conflict, Women Without Men). Choreography will be by Jennifer Jancuska (Broadway: Hamilton - Dance Supervisor). Music Supervision will be by Amanda Morton (Broadway: (upcoming) KPOP: The Broadway Musical). Music Director/Conductor will be Matthew Smedal.

Scenic Design will be by Wilson Chin (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Oklahoma!. Broadway: Pass Over, Next Fall, Cost of Living). Costume Design will be Tracy Christensen (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, Good News, Passing Through). Lighting Design will be by Philip S. Rosenberg (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie, Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, The Elephant Man). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed. Hair & Wig Design will be by J. Jared Janas (Goodspeed: A Sign of the Times, Broadway: How I Learned to Drive, American Buffalo, Jagged Little Pill). Orchestrations will be by Justin Goldner.

Bradley G. Spachman will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Binder Casting: Chad Eric Murnane, CSA; Amber Snead, CSA and additional casting by Carrie Gradner, CSA.

Anne of Green Gables is produced by Special Arrangement with Justin Nichols, Eric Cornell, and Jack Sennott.

Anne of Green Gables will run July 15th - September 4th, 2022. [Official Press Opening July 27, 2022]. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online.