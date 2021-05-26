Wake Up With BWW 5/26: HADESTOWN Band Diversity Initiative, LES MISERABLES in Tokyo, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Winnie The Pooh musical adaptation is set to open off-Broadway this fall!

1) LITTLE MERMAID Actor Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74

by TV News Desk

Wright had an extensive career on Broadway, including appearances as Mufasa in 'The Lion King' and replacing Ben Vereen in the original Broadway production of 'Pippin.' . (more...)

2) WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL ADAPTATION Will Open Off-Broadway This Fall

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) will all arrive on stage in a new beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation. . (more...)

3) West End's WALDEN Cancels Performance After COVID Risk Identified Backstage

Amy Berryman's Walden, which is currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre, has announced that it will pause performances this evening, May 25, after a COVID threat arose within the company.. (more...)

What we're watching: LES MISERABLES Opens In Tokyo

The worldwide smash musical Les Miserables opened this week in Tokyo! Get a look at their opening night below.

The Japanese company is currently the only full production of Les Mis playing anywhere in the world.

Social Butterfly: HADESTOWN Band Announces Diversity Initiative

The fantastic band from the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown has announced an initiative to diversify its ranks when the show returns.

In an effort to open opportunities to BIPOC and female-identifying musicians, the Hadestown band has pledged to appoint a minimum of two people of color (at least one of whom will be Black/African American) and two self-identifying women per five musicians in its substitute pool.

The band is encouraging other orchestras on Broadway to adopt the same practice, as well as encouraging music coordinators to hire at least 50% BIPOC candidates as chairholders going forward.

