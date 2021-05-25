West End's WALDEN Cancels Performance After COVID Risk Identified Backstage

Amy Berryman's Walden, which is currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre, has announced that it will pause performances this evening, 25 May, after a COVID threat arose within the company.

A recent tweet from Sonia Freidman Productions reads: "A possible COVID risk has been identified in relation to a member of the backstage company. Therefore, regrettably, we need to cancel this evening's performance of Walden. We hope to be able to continue with performances tomorrow."

The production began previews from 22 May, and it runs until 12 June.

Audience members affected will be contacted to arrange a ticket exchange or refund by their ticket provider tomorrow. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused, and look forward to welcoming you back soon. - Sonia Friedman Productions (@SFP_London) May 25, 2021

Starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson. Directed by Ian Rickson.

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

The RE:EMERGE season will create a space for vital, new voices and fresh talent in the West End and beyond, working alongside some of the industry's greatest theatremakers and artists. The extraordinary collection of plays curated by Sonia Friedman Productions with Ian Rickson - Artistic Director for the season - tackles urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE will support the theatre-makers of the future, provide vital work for the freelance community and celebrate the live experience as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theatre.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson