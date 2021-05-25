LITTLE MERMAID Actor Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report on the passing of Samuel E. Wright, who was best known for creating the voice of Sebastian the Crab in the 1989 film "The Little Mermaid."

He was 74.

Wright had an extensive career on Broadway, including appearances as Mufasa in "The Lion King" and replacing Ben Vereen in the original Broadway production of "Pippin."

He also starred in "Mule Bone, "Welcome to the Club," "The Tap Dance Kid," "Over Here!", "The Two Gentlemen of Verona," and "Jesus Christ Superstar."

In a statement released to Town of Montgomery on Facebook, Wright's family said: