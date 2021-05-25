Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE MERMAID Actor Samuel E. Wright Dies at 74

The actor is best known for creating the voice of Sebastian the Crab.

May. 25, 2021  
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report on the passing of Samuel E. Wright, who was best known for creating the voice of Sebastian the Crab in the 1989 film "The Little Mermaid."

He was 74.

Wright had an extensive career on Broadway, including appearances as Mufasa in "The Lion King" and replacing Ben Vereen in the original Broadway production of "Pippin."

He also starred in "Mule Bone, "Welcome to the Club," "The Tap Dance Kid," "Over Here!", "The Two Gentlemen of Verona," and "Jesus Christ Superstar."

In a statement released to Town of Montgomery on Facebook, Wright's family said:

"Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love."


