Wake Up With BWW 5/15: FROZEN Concludes Broadway Run, HADESTOWN Available For Licensing, and More!

In sad news, Frozen has announced that it has concluded its Broadway run and will not return following the Broadway shutdown. Frozen has played 825 performances and 26 previews.

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. A release timeline will be announced at a later date.

Disney is developing multiple new musicals to open in the coming years, including Beauty and the Beast, a new version of Aida, a fully musicalized version of Hercules, a new musical adaptation of The Jungle Book, The Princess Bride, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

1) Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run

The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final performance was Wednesday evening March 11, having played 825 performances and 26 previews.. (more...)

2) Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Louise Dearman & More to Take Part in KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020

KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020 is an online concert celebrating the music of the legendary Broadway composers Jule Styne, Jerry Herman & Stephen Sondheim (the latter two whose lyrics will also be celebrated). It will premiere at 7PM on Sunday 31st May via the 'Quick Fantastic' channel on YouTube.. (more...)

3) Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced

Watch the first live episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition to see who makes the top 25!. (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: Zheng Xi Yong and Joreen Bautista Sing 'First Date/Last Night' From DOGFIGHT

In today's Living Room Concert, we've got another fantastic duet for you! Zheng Xi Yong and Joreen Bautista join forces to sing 'First Date/Last Night' from the musical Dogfight - watch the video below!. (more...)

5) Concord Theatricals Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Rights for HADESTOWN

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. A release timeline will be announced at a later date. For more information visit concordsho.ws/performhadestown. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today, college students take the stage in our Next on Stage competition! Click here to tune in!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills. Click here to watch!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests today at 6pm! Click here to tune in!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series tonight at 6:30pm with Joe Iconis and Family! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Viewers' Choice: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) host Broadway Song/Story Time, and Dominique Kelley hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continue today with Rachel Tucker! Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Discuss SHE LOVES ME & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'

Today, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is the 1993 revival cast recording of She Loves Me WITHOUT its Tony nominated star, Judy Kuhn. Plus, Daniel's "Who Do You Think You Are?" is Emily McNamara & Ben Cameron's "The Phantom of the Opera."

What we're geeking out over: Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!

Development continues for a new Beauty and the Beast, which is aiming to open in the US in 2022; a new version of Aida, which will open in Germany in 2022; and a fully musicalized version of Hercules. Other projects include a new musical adaptations of The Jungle Book, helmed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, The Princess Bride, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

What we're watching: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Leslie Odom Jr. was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he talked working with Josh Gad on "Central Park" for Apple TV.

Leslie also performs his hit single "Go Crazy" with a little help from his daughter.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





