Living Room Concerts: Zheng Xi Yong and Joreen Bautista Sing 'First Date/Last Night' From DOGFIGHT

In today's Living Room Concert, we've got another fantastic duet for you! Zheng Xi Yong and Joreen Bautista join forces to sing "First Date/Last Night" from the musical Dogfight - watch the video below!

Zheng Xi Yong, Joreen Bautista and Isaac McCullough - who plays piano on the video - all met on the UK Tour of Miss Saigon, as, respectively, performers and the Assistant Musical Director.

Zheng Xi Yong's recent work also includes Assassins at the Watermill Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse, while Isaac McCullough worked on the UK tour of Sunset Boulevard and the West End revival of Mary Poppins.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating to the brilliant charity Acting for Others!





