Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Louise Dearman & More to Take Part in KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020

KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020 is an online concert celebrating the music of the legendary Broadway composers Jule Styne, Jerry Herman & Stephen Sondheim (the latter two whose lyrics will also be celebrated). It will premiere at 7PM on Sunday 31st May via the 'Quick Fantastic' channel on YouTube.

The evening will feature a cross section of music penned by these three Broadway legends, and will be performed by a starry line-up of artists.

The evening will feature musical performances from:

Liz Callaway, Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Louise Dearman, Janie Dee, Fra Fee, Rob Houchen, Damian Humbley, Ramin Karimloo, Claudia Kariuki, Emma Kingston, L Morgan Lee, Rebecca Lock, Nadim Naaman, Anna O'Byrne, Fiona O'Carroll, Jamie Parker, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Celinde Schoenmaker, Caroline Sheen, Samantha Spiro, Laura Tebbutt, Michael Xavier & Alex Young.

The concert will be free to watch, but there will be a donations link attached, as the evening will be raising funds for ACTING FOR OTHERS and NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER.

The evening will feature musical direction from Alex Parker, it will be mixed by Jack Blume, edited by Ben Hewis and will have additional mixing and editing support from Martin Higgins.

