Concord Theatricals Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Rights for HADESTOWN

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. A release timeline will be announced at a later date. For more information visit concordsho.ws/performhadestown

"Hadestown began as a small-town, DIY community theater project, and I'm so thrilled for it to return to people-powered theatres all over the world! I love Concord- their legacy works and the vibrant and inclusive culture they're fostering now- and I'm so grateful for this partnership," said Mitchell.

"We couldn't be more excited to represent this stunning show," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "Anaïs has written a beautiful musical that touches many hearts, and we know that audiences and producers around the world will embrace it." Concord is also a co-producer of the Broadway production.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical, Hadestown is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. Together with visionary director Rachel Chavkin, and longtime collaborators Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Tony Award winners for their orchestrations and arrangements), Mitchell has transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The GRAMMY Award®-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl, and streaming. The album was released digitally this summer, and topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. To date, the album has been streamed over 85M times. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.

The show will launch a National Tour beginning this Fall. In its first year, the tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast, including (alphabetically) Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Tempe; and Washington, DC; with more to be announced shortly.





