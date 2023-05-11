Wake Up With BWW 5/11: BAD CINDERELLA Closing, Plus a Message From Paula Vogel!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The producers of Bad Cinderella have announced that the show will play its final performance at the Imperial Theatre this June.

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th.

All new character portraits have been released for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears. Check out all of the photos below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Paula Vogel in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Watch a new video clip of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The clip, which also features Halle Bailey, shows Flounder and Sebastian finding Ursula the Sea Witch laying out her deal to Ariel. Ursula offers Ariel a potion that will make her human for three days.. (more...)

Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets to Wicked!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

You can now see First Look Character Portraits for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears!. (more...)

Sammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center

The National Symphony Orchestra, led by Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke, will present the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, July 26-28, 2023.. (more...)

1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer

The National Theatre's acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is headed to cinemas worldwide this summer. Starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, this riveting stage revival was filmed following its record-breaking 1998 run in London.. (more...)

Adam Sandler Comedy Starring Idina Menzel & Jackie Hoffman Sets August Netflix Premiere

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, the new Adam Sandler comedy film starring Idina Menzel, has set an August premiere on Netflix. Directed by Sammi Cohen, the film also stars Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman and Luis Guzmán.. (more...)

Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune Theatre

Operation Mincemeat is a victory for the underdog, in themes as well as in reality. Relatable characters with vibrant backgrounds, regardless of their size, go on a Frankensteinian journey to divert the Nazi battalion to Sardinia. From songs about wanting to be a maggot to heart-wrenching glimpses into tragic love stories, it's as eclectic as it is entertaining. Rhythmic pop music, a contemporary musical theatre sound, the odd rap segue, and a tune that would feel at home at Berghain for good measure ("Das Übermensch") are the foundation of this life-affirming, riotous history lesson.. (more...)

Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?

Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue is now playing at the National Theatre. Baz Bamigboye has revealed that the production is hoping to transfer to the West End and then Broadway.. (more...)

