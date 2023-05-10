Sammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center

This newly created concert version will feature orchestrations by Sean Oâ€™Loughlin.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 2 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

The National Symphony Orchestra, led by Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke, will present the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, July 26-28, 2023. RENT is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical written by Jonathan Larson, set in New York City's East Village in the 1990s. This newly created concert version will feature orchestrations by Sean O'Loughlin and an acclaimed cast, which will be announced with additional creative team members in the coming weeks. RENT in Concert is created and produced by AMP Worldwide.

Sammi Cannold is a director who is one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, class of 2019. Recent theater credits include Evita (New York City Center), Endlings (New York Theatre Workshop, A.R.T.), Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus (A.R.T.), and Allegory (La Jolla Playhouse WOW).

Associate director credits include the Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre... (dir. Rachel Chavkin). Sammi has also served as an Artistic Fellow at the A.R.T., a member of Cirque du Soleil's Creative Cognoscenti, and a Sundance Institute Fellow and developed work with Playwrights Realm, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, New York Stage and Film, Cirque du Soleil, and Nickelodeon. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.A. from Harvard University.

Tickets go on sale for Kennedy Center members Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.; and for the public on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

For more information about the performances and casting updates, visit the National Symphony Orchestra's website here or follow the NSO on social media.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE Photo
Rorschach Presents Immersive Rock Experience ANGEL NUMBER NINE

Rorschach Theatre has announced the world premiere of an immersive rock experienceÂ ANGEL NUMBER NINE, adapted by James L. Rogers III and Jenny McConnell Frederick from the novel by James L. Rogers III., and directed by Jenny McConnell Frederick.

Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE Photo
Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE

As part of its family-friendly 20th Anniversary Season, Theater Alliance is revisiting a show it produced more than 15 years ago: The Bluest Eye, adapted from Toni Morrison's novel by Lydia R. Diamond.Â 

Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage Photo
Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has released pre-production photos for the world premiere ofÂ Exclusion, a wickedly funny Hollywood-set comedy.Â 

FRAN TAPIA NOMINATED FOR THE HELEN HAYES AWARDS, AS OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A Photo
FRAN TAPIA NOMINATED FOR THE HELEN HAYES AWARDS, AS OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL For On Your Feet En EspaÃ±ol

FRAN TAPIA NOMINATED FOR THE HELEN HAYES AWARDS, AS OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL For On Your Feet En EspaÃ±ol.


More Hot Stories For You

1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer1998 Production of OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman is Coming to Cinemas This Summer
Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?
Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Voting, Plus a Message From Shaina Taub!Wake Up With BWW 5/10: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Voting, Plus a Message From Shaina Taub!
Kevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret GhebremichaelKevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret Ghebremichael

Videos

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU