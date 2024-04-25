Pennsylvania School Reverses Decision to Cancel Apperance By Maulik Pancholy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County has reversed its decision to cancel an apperance by Maulik Pancholy, following backlash from the community.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Pennsylvania school had canceled a planned appearance by the actor and children’s book author, which was set for May 22, 2023.

The decision was made by the school district’s board, which voted unanimously last week to revoke the invitation, due to Pancholy's 'activism' and 'personal lifestyle' which were deemed potentially at odds with the district's policy against hosting politically charged events.

Now, The New York Times reports that the decision has been reversed.

Pancholy is gay, and members of the community expressed outrage at the cancellation, stating that he was being discriminated against due to his sexuality.

The 5-to-4 vote in favor of reinstating the event was made by the Cumberland Valley School District board after a meeting in front of many members of the community.

Board member Bud Shaffner apologized for his criticism of Pancholy’s "lifestyle", a term for which he was under fire for using.

“I will accept the blame because of the insensitive word I spoke on April 15,” he said. “I fully understand the interpretation of my poor word choice.”

It is currently not confirmed if Pancholy has agreed to speak at the reinstated event.

Read more on The New York Times.

Maulik Pancholy is known for his roles in "30 Rock," "Weeds," and as the voice of Baljeet in "Phineas & Ferb." He has also authored children's books and was appointed in 2014 to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. His planned talk aimed to address anti-bullying, reflecting his advocacy work.

Pancholy's Broadway credits include Grand Horizons and It's Only A Play.