Wake Up With BWW 5/10: STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert, and More!

Today is the annual Stars in the Alley concert! Hosted by Alex Brightman, this concert will include performances and appearances by 2019 Tony Award-nominated performers including: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), as well as performances from 2019 Tony Award-nominated musicals, and more.

The Mrs. Doubtfire musical is underway! A reading of the upcoming show will be led by Rob McClure and Kate Baldwin. Four-time Tony Award Winner Jerry Zaks will direct, joined by Tony Award Nominees John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).

Desi Oakley is headed to Chicago! On Broadway, that is. The actress will lead the Broadway company of the long-running hit as Roxie Hart!

1) Photo Flash: First Poster of Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in JUDY is Released

by TV News Desk

Pathe UK has released the first exclusive poster for JUDY starring Renee Zellweger! Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic directed by Tony nominee Rupert Goold (AMERICAN PSYCHO, KING CHARLES III, ENRON) from a script penned by THE CROWN's Tom Edge. . (more...)

2) Rob McClure & Kate Baldwin Will Lead Reading of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported last summer, Alchemation and Kevin McCollum plan to bring a musical version of MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Broadway! Four-time Tony Award Winner Jerry Zaks will direct, joined by Tony Award Nominees John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).. (more...)

3) Fran Drescher Hints That THE NANNY Could be Headed to Broadway

by Marika O'Hara

Fran Drescher, star of the hit TV show The Nanny, has hinted that there may be a musical or play of the series in the works. While attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball, Drescher told CNN that she and the show's co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson were working a Nanny-related project and that it was 'very big.' She confirmed that the project was no a TV reboot but plead the fifth when asked if the project was a Broadway show, laughing and saying, 'I can't say.'. (more...)

4) Desi Oakley to Razzle Dazzle in CHICAGO as Roxie Hart

Chicago announced today that actress Desi Oakley will join the Broadway production in the role of "Roxie Hart" for six weeks of performances at the Ambassador Theatre. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Stars in the Alley concert will be held today!

Alex Brightman, currently starring in Beetlejuice, will host this year's free outdoor concert. Stars in the Alley will take place on Friday, May 10 at 1PM in Shubert Alley, between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets.

In addition to Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), the celebration will include performances and appearances by 2019 Tony Award-nominated performers including: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), as well as performances from 2019 Tony Award-nominated musicals including: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!; The Prom; and Tootsie.

Also scheduled to participate are Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Jeremy Jordan(Waitress), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Orfeh (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), and George Salazar (Be More Chill).

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Warren Carlyle

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Warren Carlyle!

Set Your DVR...

Santino Fontana will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

Josh Groban will appear on the TODAY Show!

What we're geeking out over: Walk Through NETWORK's Complex Opening Scene!

What goes into making a technically heavy Broadway scene happen? Watch below as the Production Stage Manager from Network walks us through the opening sequence!

What we're watching: See Lily Tomlin, Neil Patrick Harris, Billy Crystal in the STILL LAUGH IN: THE STARS CELEBRATE Trailer

Join Lily Tomlin, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Ruth Buzzi, Billy Crystal and many more as Hollywood pays tribute to Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.

Watch the trailer for 'Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate!'

