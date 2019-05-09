Rob McClure & Kate Baldwin Will Lead Reading of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported last summer, Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum plan to bring a musical version of MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Broadway! Four-time Tony Award Winner Jerry Zaks will direct, joined by Tony Award Nominees John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics).

Now the musical will get an industry reading next week, with an all-star cast already lined up. It is set to star Rob McClure, Kate Baldwin, Mario Cantone, Peter Bartlett, and James Hibbard, along with Cameron Adams, Tracee Beazer, Mallory Bechtel, Catherine Brunell, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Kaleigh Cronin, Charity Angel Dawson, Mark Evans, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Kaburick, Michael James Scott, Avery Sell, Brian Shepard, Pearl Sun, Ryan VanDenBoom and Alena Watters.

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" movie was the best-selling comedy of 1993, grossing $219,195,243 in the US alone and $441,286,195 worldwide. In addition to its commercial success, the film also garnered critical praise and took home Golden Globe Awards® for Robin Williams, Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You