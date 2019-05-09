VIDEO: See Lily Tomlin, Neil Patrick Harris, Billy Crystal in the STILL LAUGH IN: THE STARS CELEBRATE Trailer

May. 9, 2019  

Join Lily Tomlin, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Ruth Buzzi, Billy Crystal and many more as Hollywood pays tribute to Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.

Watch the trailer for 'Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate' below!

The special is filled with an elite lineup of talent paying homage to the iconic show and its Director/Producer George Schlatter, with modern takes on timeless moments, including Tomlin's revival of her seminal Edith Ann and Ernestine characters.

The celebrated lineup of stars include: Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Handler, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Rita Wilson, Kenya Barris, Joanne Worley, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, Mary McCormack, Bobby Moynihan, Cheri Oteri, Rob Riggle, Jeff Ross, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jon Lovitz, Natasha Leggero, Michael Rapaport, Jameela Jamil and more.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



