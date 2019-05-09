Fran Drescher Hints That THE NANNY Could be Headed to Broadway

Fran Drescher, star of the hit TV show The Nanny, has hinted that there may be a musical or play version of the series in the works.

While attending the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball, Drescher told CNN that she and the show's co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson were working a Nanny-related project and that it was "very big." She confirmed that the project was no a TV reboot but plead the fifth when asked if the project was a Broadway show, laughing and saying, "I can't say."

Drescher said that the project will be announced very soon, but that the producer wasn't ready. She also said that they are currently in the writing stage for the project and are meeting with directors. That all sounds in line with a future Broadway show!

The Nanny is an American sitcom that originally ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999. The show was co-created by Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson and starred Drescher as Fran Fine, a Jewish woman from Queens who becomes the nanny of three wealthy children. Drescher was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Fran Fine, and has since served as a U.S. diplomat for women's health issues. She is an outspoken advocate for healthcare and LGBT rights. In 2014, Drescher appeared on Broadway in Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as Madame for a 10-week engagement and later reprised that role when the show North American tour stopped in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





