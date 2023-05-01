Wake Up With BWW 5/1: Tony Awards Eligibility, Plus a Message From Montego Glover!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Pictures From Home took its final Broadway bow this weekend. The play concluded its Broadway run April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway after 30 previews and 87 regular performances.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Montego Glover in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2022-23 Season

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2022-23 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesdays big announcement... the Tony nominations.. (more...)

PICTURES FROM HOME Plays Final Broadway Performance

by Nicole Rosky

PICTURES FROM HOME concluded its Broadway run April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway after 30 previews and 87 regular performances.. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker

by Jayke Workman

Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.. (more...)

Video: DANCIN's Tony d'Alelio & Krystal Mackie Are On the Rise!

by Candace Cordelia

41 years after it originally took Broadway by storm, Dancin' is back in full force at the Music Box Theatre, where it is bringing the iconic movement of Bob Fosse to life eight times a week. Two of the dancers making magic every night are Tony d'Alelio and Krystal Mackie- both making their Broadway debut in Wayne Cilento's stunning new revival. . (more...)

​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

by Blair Ingenthron

Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.. (more...)

Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92

by Blair Ingenthron

According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92.. (more...)

Video: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan Talk (Finally) Bringing THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Back to Broadway

by In Rehearsals

Last night, Broadway celebrated the final opening of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. In this video, watch as the company checks in with BroadwayWorld ahead of their first Broadway bows!. (more...)

Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June

by Blair Ingenthron

Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum.. (more...)

Interview: Playwright francisca da Silveira Can Touch A Lot of People By Making a Mean Cookie

by Gil Kaan

Up next for the Rogue Machine, NNPN's rolling premiere of francisca da Silveira's can i touch it? opening May 6, 2023 at the Matrix. Gregg T. Daniels directs the cast of Safiya Fredericks, Suzen Baraka, Iesha Daniels and Scott Victor Nelson. francisca massaged some non-rehearsal time availability to answer a few of my queries on her touch and her process.. (more...)

