Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92

According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Ann (O'Shaughnessy) Hull, daughters Hilary Hull Gupta and Alizon Hull Reggioli, and three grandchildren.

Charles Hull was born Karl Rudolf Horvat in Vienna on March 3, 1931. After fleeing Nazis with his family at age 7 to settle in Orange, NJ, he attended Lehigh University and got a degree in business administration in 1953. He served as a lieutenant in the Air Force in England until 1955, and worked a sales job at a steel company in Ohio shortly before moving to New York to become an actor and study with Lee Strasberg.

He met TheatreWorks co-founder Jay Harnick while performing in a production of Young Abe Lincoln, which Harnick directed. The musical ran Off-Broadway before moving to Broadway for only 27 performances, despite excellent reviews.

After the show closed, Harnick and Hull decided to book the show in schools around the state. The company they formed, originally called Performing Arts Repertory Theater, was later changed to Theaterworks USA.

