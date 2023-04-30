Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker

Join Jayke Workman and Leslie Blake Walker for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Apr. 30, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, it's awards season, which means Jayke has piping hot tea to spill in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then, Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.

Leslie is making her Broadway debut in Funny Girl! Born in Las Vegas to a showgirl and a craps dealer, Leslie grew up accustomed to a fierce pair of heels and a sensible high kick. Select regional credits include Papermill Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed New Musicals, and Connecticut Repertory Theatre.







