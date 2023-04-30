Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia
Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

Video: DANCIN's Tony d'Alelio & Krystal Mackie Are On the Rise!

Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Apr. 30, 2023  

41 years after it originally took Broadway by storm, Dancin' is back in full force at the Music Box Theatre, where it is bringing the iconic movement of Bob Fosse to life eight times a week. Two of the dancers making magic every night are Tony d'Alelio and Krystal Mackie- both making their Broadway debut in Wayne Cilento's stunning new revival.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

Below, watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about bringing Fosse back to Broadway for a new audience and so much more!







Related Stories
Video: PARADEs Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise! Photo
Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!
Parade has marched back to the Broadway stage following a triumphant run last year at New York City Center and the musical has two, new, young stars in tow. Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen, who play Young Soldier and Frankie Epps respectively, joined the company for its critically acclaimed transfer, both making their Broadway debuts. In this video, they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the honor of telling this story for a new audience and so much more!
Video: ALADDINs Sonya Balsara is On the Rise! Photo
Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!
In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia checks in with the newest star of Aladdin on Broadway, Sonya Balsara.
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUNs Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise! Photo
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!
Meet the younger Youngers of A Raisin in the Sun! In this video, Toussaint Battiste and Camden McKinnon tell us all about playing Travis Younger off Broadway at the Public Theater.
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise! Photo
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!
The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars! In this video, watch as Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about how they became involved with the project and what's next for the exciting new show.

From This Author - Candace Cordelia

Candace Cordelia’s background includes both journalism and acting and she’s very excited to mix her love of the two for BroadwayWorld as a new on-camera host & interviewer. Her past... (read more about this author)


Video: DANCIN's Tony d'Alelio & Krystal Mackie Are On the Rise!Video: DANCIN's Tony d'Alelio & Krystal Mackie Are On the Rise!
April 30, 2023

41 years after it originally took Broadway by storm, Dancin' is back in full force at the Music Box Theatre, where it is bringing the iconic movement of Bob Fosse to life eight times a week. Two of the dancers making magic every night are Tony d'Alelio and Krystal Mackie- both making their Broadway debut in Wayne Cilento's stunning new revival. 
Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!Video: PARADE's Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen are On the Rise!
April 20, 2023

Parade has marched back to the Broadway stage following a triumphant run last year at New York City Center and the musical has two, new, young stars in tow. Charlie Webb and Jake Pedersen, who play Young Soldier and Frankie Epps respectively, joined the company for its critically acclaimed transfer, both making their Broadway debuts. In this video, they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about the honor of telling this story for a new audience and so much more!
Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!Video: ALADDIN's Sonya Balsara is On the Rise!
February 17, 2023

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia checks in with the newest star of Aladdin on Broadway, Sonya Balsara.
Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!Video: A RAISIN IN THE SUN's Toussaint Battiste & Camden McKinnon are On the Rise!
November 17, 2022

Meet the younger Youngers of A Raisin in the Sun! In this video, Toussaint Battiste and Camden McKinnon tell us all about playing Travis Younger off Broadway at the Public Theater.
Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!
October 18, 2022

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars! In this video, watch as Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about how they became involved with the project and what's next for the exciting new show.
share