Video: DANCIN's Tony d'Alelio & Krystal Mackie Are On the Rise!

41 years after it originally took Broadway by storm, Dancin' is back in full force at the Music Box Theatre, where it is bringing the iconic movement of Bob Fosse to life eight times a week. Two of the dancers making magic every night are Tony d'Alelio and Krystal Mackie- both making their Broadway debut in Wayne Cilento's stunning new revival.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

Below, watch as they check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about bringing Fosse back to Broadway for a new audience and so much more!