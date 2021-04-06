Wake Up With BWW 4/6: LA Stage Alliance Ceases Operations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

LA Stage Alliance has announced that it will cease all operations, effective immediately. This comes after several theatres revoked their membership to the LA Stage Alliance after an Asian American nominee was misrepresented at the Ovation Awards last week.

Jeremy Jordan returns to BroadwayWorld Events next month with his show, Carry On, recorded at 54 Below! Tickets are now on sale.

Fran Drescher opened up about the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Nanny that is still in the works, and the pop star she's eyeing for the titular role.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Gets Everyone Up to Date on Ted & Lindsey in OKLAHOMA! Parody

by Stage Tube

'Kansas City' might be a song from Oklahoma! about a place in Missouri, but today it's all about Texas and South Carolina. In Randy Rainbow's latest parody, he gets the song up to date with lyrics about US senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.. (more...)

2) Fran Drescher on THE NANNY Musical and the Pop Star She's Eyeing For the Titular Role

Fran Drescher opened up about the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Nanny that is still in the works. . (more...)

3) LA Stage Alliance Ceases Operations, Effective Immediately

LA Stage Alliance has announced that it will cease all operations, effective immediately. This comes after several theatres revoked their membership to the LA Stage Alliance after an Asian American nominee was misrepresented at the Ovation Awards last week.. (more...)

4) Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O'Hara, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze & More Announced for MISCAST21

MCC Theater has announced initial performers for Miscast21, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on MCC's YouTube Channel. Miscast21 will include performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award winner LaChanze and more.. (more...)

5) 54 Below To Present Jeremy Jordan: CARRY ON Next Month On BroadwayWorld Events

by Team BWW

Jeremy Jordan returns to BroadwayWorld Events next month with his show, Carry On, recorded at 54 Below! Tickets are now on sale.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Rob Evan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From December 15, 1981. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House features special guests TBA. Tune in at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Lena Hall Returns With OBSESSED: HEART Streaming Live On April 9th For One Night Only

Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series is back on April 9 at 7pm EST celebrating the band Heart - live for one night only in a special streaming concert! Songs include Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more.

This bare and intimate show invites the audience to a private zoom room where they can participate, ask questions, or even request songs. Unlike other streaming shows you are invited to interact which lends itself to a more personal and social experience. VIP tickets get you into the private Zoom room with Lena, for video interaction, polls, games, and much much more.

What we're geeking out over: Photos: Lauren Patten and Derek Klena Sing from The Rooftops with TodayTix

Over the weekend, TodayTix launched their brand new TodayTix Original concert series, held live and in-person in New York City on the rooftop at Showfields (11 Bond Street). Safely bringing together performers and audience members for the first time in more than a year, this exclusive TodayTix Original concert series kicked off with newly-minted Grammy Award-winner Lauren Patten, followed by Tony Award nominee Derek Klena.

TodayTix" src="/ezoimgfmt/cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2099367/tn-500_laurenpatten_todaytixshowfieldscopy3.jpg?ezimgfmt=rs:600x407/rscb14/ng:webp/ngcb14" />

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!