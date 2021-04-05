LA Stage Alliance Ceases Operations, Effective Immediately

LA Stage Alliance has announced that it will cease all operations, effective immediately. This comes after several theatres revoked their membership to the LA Stage Alliance after an Asian American nominee was misrepresented at the Ovation Awards last week.

"Our intention has always been to represent and promote the entire Los Angeles theatre community but at this time we are unable to continue," the statement reads.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jully Lee was nominated for an award for her performance in East West Players' Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, a play that featured an entirely Asian American company. However, when the time came for the award to be announced, Lee's name was mispronounced, and a photo of her castmate was shown on screen in place of her own.

East West Players revoked its membership to LASA, and several companies followed suit, including Deaf West Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, A Noise Within, Artists at Play, and Boston Court Pasadena.

LASA released the following statement this morning:

It is with deep regret that the LA Stage Alliance (LASA) Board of Governors has unanimously decided to cease all operations, effective immediately. We have come to this conclusion with a heavy heart - our intention has always been to represent and promote the entire Los Angeles theatre community but at this time we are unable to continue. For the past 46 years, LASA has worked to acknowledge, support, and celebrate artists and theatres from all communities. We believe in equity, diversity, and inclusion at all levels. As individuals, we are committed to continuing our support of this community which we hold so dear. We wish the entire theatre community and its stake holders continued success.