54 Below To Present Jeremy Jordan: CARRY ON Next Month On BroadwayWorld Events

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy's new life as a father.

Unpacking and attempting to reconcile his own complicated childhood, Jeremy soon discovers there is more to being a parent than he could have ever imagined. Featuring an array of musical styles, as well as some never-before-heard songs, Carry On has been thoughtfully reimagined for the virtual stage after winning multiple awards for its premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below just over a year ago. Featuring musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Tickets are $35. Additionally, special VIP Tickets are available for the May 6th performance for $50 and include a live post-show session with Jeremy Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala featuring additional songs and a Q&A.

The May 6th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world.

54 Below Premieres is a series of concerts that feature cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens. Each show is designed and directed especially for streaming by an award-winning production team, with audio and video that reflect the high standards of presentation that have made evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below New York's most unique cabaret experiences. Additional information can be found at www.54BelowPremieres.

The series kicked off on Dec. 12 with Broadway Princess Holiday Party (starring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed with special guests Aisha Jackson and Adam J. Levy and musical director Benjamin Rauhala) and was followed by Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! which premiered on Dec. 17 and Sondheim Unplugged, which premiered on Dec. 26.

54 Below Premieres concerts are performed and recorded on Feinstein's/54 Below's iconic stage, with no public audience and following strict COVID guidelines to maintain a safe environment for all the artists and staff. Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel and Tom Viertel are the Executive Producers of the series. The shows are Directed for the Screen by Cody Williams and feature Video Production by Ordinary Sunday, with Cinematography by Adam Paul Verity. Jennifer Ashley Tepper serves as Creative and Programming Director for Feinstein's/54 Below.

