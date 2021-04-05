Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O'Hara, Annaleigh Ashford, LaChanze & More Announced for MISCAST21

MCC Theater has announced initial performers for Miscast21, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on MCC's YouTube Channel.

Miscast21 will include performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific), and Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots). Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor and Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration.

The free broadcast will be captioned, and will feature brand new performances, special guests, and more. Additional details including timing, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. To receive exclusive updates about Miscast21 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

MCC Theater recently announced #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok challenge where theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 30-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be included on the Miscast21 broadcast. Submissions are open from March 26 through April 16, 2021. For full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.