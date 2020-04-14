Wake Up With BWW 4/14: Disney on Broadway Concert Stream Will Go On, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (AFM), issued statement on AFM waiving all contractually required payments in connection with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit streaming of 'Disney on Broadway'. The stream will now be held on April 17.

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, provided an update on her husband's health in a new Instagram post. Cordero has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.

1) Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments

No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (AFM), issued statement on AFM waiving all contractually required payments in connection with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit streaming of 'Disney on Broadway'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.. (more...)

3) Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan

With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes next. New York will team with five neighboring states (New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island) to collaborate on a plan for reopening.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home

by Stage Tube

A group of Broadway stars took part in 'The Radius of Love (Six Feet In Every Direction)' a song about staying at home and washing your hands by Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Yo-Yo Ma Performs Bach's Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major

Yo-Yo Ma took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Bach's Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Curtains streams online live tonight at 7:30pm. All profits will go to Fund For Freelancers. Watch live on YouTube here!

- Live With Carnegie Hall launches today with Tituss Burgess, plus special guests Jason Robert Brown and Angel Blue. Check it out here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Dean John-Wilson and David Hunter. Find out more here!

- Jennifer Malenke hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, Samantha Pollino hosts a Broadway Dance Party, and Lilan Bowden hosts Broadway Snack & Chat, all on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

