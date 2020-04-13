Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch the YANK! Reunion Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below Starring Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez & More

Article Pixel Apr. 13, 2020  

Feinstein's/54 Below has released the full footage from the 10th anniversary celebration of the musical Yank!

Most of the original Off-Broadway cast is featured (including Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez, and Bobby Steggert) along with stars who flew in from the UK, Rio de Janeiro, and Australia. There's wonderful new arrangements Joe did of "Just True" and "My Soldier", "A Couple of Regular Guys" in Portuguese, yours truly singing "Click"...and so much more.

Watch the video below!

Yank! is a love song to Hollywood's "it takes one of every kind" platoon flicks and to 1940s Broadway, with a period-appropriate score that includes swing, big band, boogie-woogie and more. The show, while fictional, is based on the hidden histories of gay men and women who served in the armed forces during WW2, the stories that "didn't make it into the history books".

VIDEO: Watch the YANK! Reunion Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below Starring Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez & More
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST