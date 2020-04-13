VIDEO: Watch the YANK! Reunion Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below Starring Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez & More

Feinstein's/54 Below has released the full footage from the 10th anniversary celebration of the musical Yank!

Most of the original Off-Broadway cast is featured (including Nancy Anderson, Ivan Hernandez, and Bobby Steggert) along with stars who flew in from the UK, Rio de Janeiro, and Australia. There's wonderful new arrangements Joe did of "Just True" and "My Soldier", "A Couple of Regular Guys" in Portuguese, yours truly singing "Click"...and so much more.

Watch the video below!

Yank! is a love song to Hollywood's "it takes one of every kind" platoon flicks and to 1940s Broadway, with a period-appropriate score that includes swing, big band, boogie-woogie and more. The show, while fictional, is based on the hidden histories of gay men and women who served in the armed forces during WW2, the stories that "didn't make it into the history books".





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You