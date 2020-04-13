VIDEO: Watch Jeremy Jordan, Shoshana Bean, Karen Olivo & More Share a Happy Moments with Their Dogs!

Oh To Be A Dog and Pets of Broadway have teamed up to share happy moments of Broadway actors and their dogs. During this time of uncertainty, one thing we know for sure is that your dog will be by your side!

The video features: Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Andy Karl (Pretty Woman), Jawan Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Samantha Pauly (Six), Eean Cockran (Hamilton), Jeremy Jordan (Waitress), Ashley Spencer (Rock of Ages), Brandt Martinez (Moulin Rouge), Hannah Shankman (The Band's Visit), Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change), Kyle Brown (Moulin Rouge), Lauren Boyd (Hamilton), Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Caitlin Houlahan (Girl From the North Country), Ryan Vona (Beautiful), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Tia Altinay (Aladdin), Anastasia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge), Jennifer Florentino (West Side Story Movie), Alejandra Matos (On Your Feet), Kamilah Marshall (Hair Spray Live), Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge), Stephen Hernandez (Hamilton), Fred Odgaard (Moulin Rouge), Bradley Schlagcheck (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (Six), Benjamin Rivera (Moulin Rouge), Connor Wince (Hamilton), Taylor Jackson (Ain't Too Proud).

Oh To Be A Dog is Broadway's Pet Care Provider. Helping you and your pet on 2 show days or long rehearsal days. Their award-winning care is customized to the needs of your dog when you need it. GPS alerts, easy scheduling and online payments are available. Pets of Broadway aims to promote Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions through inspiring tales of pet owners in the performing arts.

