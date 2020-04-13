Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home

Article Pixel Apr. 13, 2020  

A group of Broadway stars took part in "The Radius of Love (Six Feet In Every Direction)" a song about staying at home and washing your hands by Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry.

Stars who appear include Allison Posner, Amber Gray, Annaleigh Ashford, Bowen Yang, Chrissy & Dan Pardo, Deborah Craig, Diane Davis, Eddie Cooper, Erika Henningsen, Gideon Glick, Jed Resnick, John Mulaney, Kate Baldwin, Larry Owens, Natalie Walker, Norbert Leo Butz, Richard Kind, Steven Page and Walter & Harry Bolin.

The video is produced and arranged by Mike Pettry, and edited by Lucas Tahiruzzaman Syed.

Check it out below!

VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Hear An Early Version of 'Opening Up' In New WAITRESS Clip from A.R.T!
  • VIDEO: Opera Singer Erin G. McCarthy Performs With Her Angry Alpacas