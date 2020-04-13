VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, John Mulaney, and More Take Part in New Song 'The Radius of Love' About Staying Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of Broadway stars took part in "The Radius of Love (Six Feet In Every Direction)" a song about staying at home and washing your hands by Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry.

Stars who appear include Allison Posner, Amber Gray, Annaleigh Ashford, Bowen Yang, Chrissy & Dan Pardo, Deborah Craig, Diane Davis, Eddie Cooper, Erika Henningsen, Gideon Glick, Jed Resnick, John Mulaney, Kate Baldwin, Larry Owens, Natalie Walker, Norbert Leo Butz, Richard Kind, Steven Page and Walter & Harry Bolin.

The video is produced and arranged by Mike Pettry, and edited by Lucas Tahiruzzaman Syed.

Check it out below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You