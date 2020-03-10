Wake Up With BWW 3/10: Women's Day on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today's is Women's Day on Broadway! Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver The Closing Keynote Address at the event, hosted by Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez.

We've got your first look at Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire! Check out the photos below!

Wicked is holding an open casting call for the role of Fiyero, and understudies, for its Broadway and National Tour engagements!

Some Like it Hot is headed to Chicago before eyeing a Broadway run. It will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre with performances from March 2 - April 4, 2021.

A Strange Loop is also eyeing Broadway after an upcoming run in Washington, D.C. Woolly Mammoth Theatre has announced it will launch its 41st Season with the 'pre-Broadway' production of Michael R. Jackson's musical.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!

Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews beginning tonight, and this is the first time the cast has been revealed in costume.. (more...)

3) New SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical to Have World Premiere in Chicago in 2021

SOME LIKE IT HOT, a new musical comedy, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre with performances from March 2 - April 4, 2021.. (more...)

4) A STRANGE LOOP Announces D.C. Run And Broadway Ambitions

Woolly Mammoth Theatre has announced it will launch its 41st Season with the 'pre-Broadway' production of Michael R. Jackson's hit musical, A STRANGE LOOP, directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and music directed by Rona Siddiqui. . (more...)

5) Meet the Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Now in Previews on Broadway!

Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews on Broadway!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Today is Women's Day on Broadway!

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It tonight at The New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

Laura Leigh Turner joins MEAN GIRLS tonight!

Broadway's Means Girls has found a new Karen! Laura Leigh Turner will make her Broadway debut in the role beginning tonight, March 10. Original cast member Kate Rockwell played her final performance on March 8.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Nathan Lee Graham

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and singer Nathan Lee Graham about Lena Horne's 1981 live album "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music." They also discuss André De Shields, Billy Porter, "Mame," Robin de Jesús, "Showboat," Angela Lansbury, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Judy Garland, Jenifer Lewis, James Brown III, Hal Prince, Susan Stroman, and Eartha Kitt. Nathan talks about social activism through art and how performers like Lena and Eartha have influenced his career. Nathan has starred on Broadway in beloved shows such as "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and Michael John LaChiusa's "The Wild Party." He's appeared in the hit films "Zoolander," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Hitch," and on TV shows such as "The Comeback," "Absolutely Fabulous," and "Katy Keene."

Set Your DVR...

The Riverdance Company will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Meet HAMILTON's George Washington, Tamar Greene!

There is a new founding father on Broadway! Watch below as Kelly Wairimu Davis sits down with Tamar Greene to chat about his new role in Broadway's mega-hit, Hamilton.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





