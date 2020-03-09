WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.

They are seeking males, to play 20s, any ethnicity, height of 5'11" or taller. Fiyero is handsome, sexy prince with a philosophy of "Dancing Through Life". Those auditioning should posses a great physique, movement ability, and a strong tenor contemporary musical theater singing voice.

AUDITION DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Follow the link below to sign up for an audition time and view

additional details including location and preparation.

https://tinyurl.com/FiyeroOpenCall

If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, or unable to attend for any other reason, please follow the instructions in the sign-up link to submit a self-tape.





