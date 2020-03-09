WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.
They are seeking males, to play 20s, any ethnicity, height of 5'11" or taller. Fiyero is handsome, sexy prince with a philosophy of "Dancing Through Life". Those auditioning should posses a great physique, movement ability, and a strong tenor contemporary musical theater singing voice.
AUDITION DETAILS
DATE: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Follow the link below to sign up for an audition time and view
additional details including location and preparation.
https://tinyurl.com/FiyeroOpenCall
If you are experiencing any symptoms of illness, or unable to attend for any other reason, please follow the instructions in the sign-up link to submit a self-tape.
