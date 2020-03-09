New SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical to Have World Premiere in Chicago in 2021
SOME LIKE IT HOT, a new musical comedy, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre with performances from March 2 - April 4, 2021.
SOME LIKE IT HOT is a brand-new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film SOME LIKE IT HOT.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
SOME LIKE IT HOT will be co-produced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Organization. The cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.
TICKET INFORMATION
SOME LIKE IT HOT will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago season, on sale to the public April 8, 2020. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets for SOME LIKE IT HOT will go on sale at a later date. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
