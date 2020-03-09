VIDEO: Meet HAMILTON's George Washington, Tamar Greene!

There is a new founding father on Broadway! Watch below as Kelly Wairimu Davis sits down with Tamar Greene to chat about his new role in Broadway's mega-hit, Hamilton. Watch the full interview below!

Before Broadway, Tamar Greene played the role of George Washington in the Chicago company of the 11 time TONY Award winning production of HAMILTON. Earlier in 2018, Tamar was on tour with the First National Tour and North American premiere of LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber's spellbinding sequel to Phantom of the Opera. Tamar performed as Crab Man in PORGY AND BESS at Spoleto Festival USA, internationally recognized as America's premier performing arts festival. Before that, Tamar worked with the TONY Award winning Broadway creative team as the Quartet Leader in the inaugural cast of AFTER MIDNIGHT on the Norwegian Escape.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.





