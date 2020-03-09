Meet the Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Now in Previews on Broadway!

Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews on Broadway!

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. The cast also includes Cameron Adams (My Fair Lady), Akilah Ayanna (Broadway debut), Calvin L. Cooper (Broadway debut), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (King Kong), Maria Dalanno (Broadway debut), David Hibbard (Something Rotten!, Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Brian Martin (Broadway debut), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Sam Middleton (Broadway debut), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Lysistrata Jones), Jaquez André Sims (King Kong), Lily Tamburo (Broadway debut), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate) and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).



As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Rob McClure (DANIEL HILLARD)

Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, Avenue Q. Encores!: Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce. Regional: The Muny, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Play House, A.R.T., Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, La Jolla. Film: Recursion (Best Actor at Queens World & Williamsburg independent film festivals). TV: "Nancy Drew," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "The Good Fight." Thanks to wife Maggie, Mom & Dad, Grandma Eleanor, Aunt Tres, and, of course, my little Sadie for all teaching me how to be a parent.

Jenn Gambatese (MIRANDA HILLARD)

Jenn Gambatese is undoubtedly fired up to be a part of bringing this beloved story to the stage, especially with this extraordinary company! Some life stats: Cleveland native, NYU grad, seven other Broadway shows, traveling the country by bubble (guess witch popular show), guest starring on TV, singing with symphonies, writing cabarets, teaching globally, starting @broadwayheals, and raising two terrific daughters with one wonderful husband!

J. Harrison Ghee (ANDRE MAYEM)

A native of North Carolina, he is honored to be creating the role of Andre in the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire. J. has appeared in stage productions on Broadway and regionally, most recently closing Kinky Boots as Lola and The Sting at Paper Mill Playhouse as Johnny Hooker. TV credits include "High Maintenance: Globo" on HBO as Charles and "Raising Dion" on Netflix as Kwame. AMDA (NY).

Brad Oscar (FRANK HILLARD)

Broadway: Something Rotten! (Tony nom.), Big Fish, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Addams Family, Spamalot, The Producers (Tony nom.), Jekyll & Hyde, Aspects of Love. National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Young Frankenstein, Jekyll & Hyde. West End: The Producers. Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Nassim, Sweeney Todd, Forbidden Broadway. Regional: Arena Stage, Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter. Film: Ghost Town, The Producers. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Law & Order." This one's for my family!

Charity Angél Dawson (WANDA SELLNER)

Charity Angél Dawson is honored to be a part of this fantastic group of artists! Some of her favorite credits include Broadway: Waitress (Becky); Side Show (Fortune Teller). Tours: The Color Purple (Darlene), Dreamgirls (Effie). Regional: Waitress, A.R.T.; Kiss Me, Kate (Hattie); The Wiz (Evilene). Charity is a graduate of AMDA. She would like to send love and gratitude to her family and friends for their continued love and support. 1 Cor 13:1-8.

Mark Evans (STUART DUNMEYER)

Broadway: Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: I Married an Angel & Me And My Girl (Encores!); Irish Repertory Theatre's revival of Finian's Rainbow. U.S. regional: Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida, Singin' in the Rain; and the National Tour of The Book of Mormon as Elder Price. West End/London credits: Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot, Rocky Horror, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, High School Musical. Film: The Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

Peter Bartlett (MR. JOLLY)

Broadway: She Loves Me, Something Rotten!, Cinderella, A Free Man of Color, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Frogs, Beauty and the Beast. Off-Broadway: The Illusion; Mr. Charles, Currently of Palm Beach; The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told (Drama Desk nomination). Film: The Producers, Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Meet the Parents, Jeffrey. TV: "The Big C," "Law & Order," "One Life to Live" (20 years as Nigel).

Analise Scarpaci (LYDIA HILLARD)

Analise Scarpaci is thrilled to be a part of this company! Broadway: Matilda, A Christmas Story. First National Tour: Matilda. Off-Broadway: Lolita, My Love at York Theatre. Pace MT. Thanks to Kim, CESD, Kat, Badiene, Michael, Marc, Neal, Janine, and Telsey. Special thanks to the cast & creative team of Mrs. Doubtfire! Love and thanks to Mom and Dad for your love and support.

Jake Ryan Flynn (CHRISTOPHER HILLARD)

Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: A Christmas Carol, Shrek, Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins (IRNE Award), Singin' in the Rain, Mame, and Peter Pan (IRNE Award) TV: "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch." Many thanks to John Mara, Innovative Artists, Noel Smith, and Telsey + Co.

Avery Sell (NATALIE HILLARD)

Avery Sell is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut, originating the role of Natalie in Mrs. Doubtfire! Recent credits: Mrs. Doubtfire World Premiere (5th Avenue Theatre), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Cindy Lou Who, National Tour/MSG), Mrs. Doubtfire industry reading (Westside Theatre). TV: "Tales of the City." Special thanks to Telsey + Co., David Doan, Mallory Tucker (CESD), and the entire Mrs. Doubtfire creative team for this incredible opportunity!

Cameron Adams (ENSEMBLE, U/S MIRANDA HILLARD)

Broadway: The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hairspray; Cry-Baby; Shrek; Promises, Promises; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Gigi; She Loves Me; Hello, Dolly!; My Fair Lady. Numerous Off-Broadway and regional theater productions as well as television and film.

Akilah Ayanna (ENSEMBLE, U/S WANDA SELLNER)

The proud Chicago native graduated from NYU Tisch last year with a B.F.A. in Drama. "She stood there until something fell off the shelf inside her..." and now, with the love and support of her family, friends, and mentors, she is making her Broadway debut. Black Lives Matter!

Calvin L. Cooper (ENSEMBLE, U/S ANDRE MAYEM)

Broadway debut! Cooper began performing at the age of 16. He would like to send love to Sharon, Tamisha, LaTanya, Di'sya, Nikkolas, Ayden, Dr. Maryann Laverty, Sandra Balestracci, Ron Boucher, Dr. Kori Jennings, House of Pabón, MSA. All of his performances are dedicated to Dorothy V. Greene.

Kaleigh Cronin (ENSEMBLE, U/S JANET LUNDY)

Kaleigh Cronin is thrilled to be a part of her favorite movie turned musical! Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Cabaret. National Tour: Jersey Boys. Regional: Sacramento Music Circus' The Drowsy Chaperone and Paper Mill Playhouse. TV: PBS Kids' "Zoom." Proud CMU alum. Love and thanks to all involved!

Maria Dalanno (ENSEMBLE, U/S LYDIA HILLARD)

Maria Dalanno is thrilled to make her Broadway debut!! She would love to thank the entire Mrs. Doubtfire family, Telsey, her amazing friends and teachers back home, and her family for providing all their endless love and support.

Casey Garvin (ENSEMBLE, U/S STUART DUNMEYER)

Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway, Disaster!, Miss Saigon, King Kong, West Side Story (1st National). Off-Broadway: Bare (Jake), From Here to Eternity (Workshop - Robert E. Lee Prewett). Numerous regional productions around the country. Film/TV: Hail, Caesar!; "Royal Pains." Love to Aidan and my family.

David Hibbard (ENSEMBLE, U/S FRANK HILLARD, MR. JOLLY)

Broadway: Cats (Rum Tum Tugger, 2,197 performances), Once Upon a Mattress (Jester), A Class Act (Bobby/Michael Bennett), Spamalot (Patsy), Billy Elliot, Elf (Matthews), Something Rotten! (Francis Flute). Tons of regional theater, numerous television/radio commercials/documentaries. Faculty: Molloy College/CAP21, graduate of the Ohio State University with a music education degree.

KJ Hippensteel (ENSEMBLE, U/S DANIEL HILLARD)

Broadway/West End: The Book of Mormon. National Tours: Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer. Chicago: Something Rotten! (Marriott-Lincolnshire). Film/TV: "The Blacklist," "Sweetbitter," "Snuggle Buddies." Proud graduate of Wright State University. Endless love to Brooke, Josh, Mom, Dad, and my beautiful boys, Huck, Shep, and Coby.

Aaron Kaburick (ENSEMBLE, U/S FRANK HILLARD, MR. JOLLY)

Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten! (Robin); Motown The Musical; Sister Act; Billy Elliot. National Tours: Billy Elliot, Annie, The Full Monty. Regional: St. Louis Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, Seattle's 5th Avenue. TV: "Fosse/Verdon." College: Boston University. Hometown: Carlinville, IL.

Erica Mansfield (ENSEMBLE, U/S MIRANDA HILLARD)

Excited poppet! Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Bandstand; Finding Neverland; On the Town; On the Twentieth Century; Pippin; Evita; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Mamma Mia! Recent regional: A Chorus Line (Cassie), Mamma Mia! (Donna), The Sting (World Premiere). Thanks, team Doubtfire for having me spread the love! For my amazing parents.

Brian Martin (SWING, U/S STUART DUNMEYER)

Broadway debut! National Tours: Bullets Over Broadway, Elf, Beauty and the Beast, Guys and Dolls. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Fulton Theatre. B.F.A.: WMU. Love and thanks to my family, friends, The Mine, Telsey + Co. For Gracelyn.

Alexandra Matteo (SWING)

Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Annie. National Tours: Dirty Dancing, Anything Goes, The Addams Family. Regional: 5th Avenue, Lyric Opera, Walnut Street, Riverside, Goodspeed, The Muny. B.F.A.: Boston Conservatory. Alexandra hosts the popular podcast "Pull It Together." Love and gratitude to the Mrs. Doubtfire team, The Mine, her family and friends.

Sam Middleton (ENSEMBLE, U/S CHRISTOPHER HILLARD)

Broadway debut! Credits include the National Tour of Les Misérables (Gavroche) and The Music Man at the Kennedy Center (Winthrop Paroo). Love and so many thanks to John, Rick, the Dees, Mom, Dad, Natalie, Trey & Calvin.

Doreen Montalvo (JANET LUNDY, ENSEMBLE)

Broadway: On Your Feet (OBC), In the Heights (OBC, Drama Desk Award). Off-Broadway: Curvy Widow, Giant, In the Heights. Regional/tours: Mamma Mia!, American Mariachi World Premiere, Flashdance, On Your Feet. TV/film: In the Heights, West Side Story, "Fosse/Verdon," "Law & Order," "Elementary," "Madam Secretary." Thanks to my guardian angels.

LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (SWING, U/S WANDA SELLNER, JANET LUNDY)

Broadway/National Tours: Beautiful, Lysistrata Jones, Memphis, The Lion King, Sweet Charity. Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Make Mine Manhattan. TV/film: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "As the World Turns," Step Up 3D, Devoted, Sylvia Plath Project.

Jaquez André Sims (ENSEMBLE, U/S ANDRE MAYEM)

A Chicago libra by way of NYC, graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Broadway: King Kong OBC (u/s Captain Englehorn), Motown The Musical (Tito Jackson). Tours: The Bodyguard, Matilda (Rudolpho). Love to my beautiful Mom and Brick!

Lily Tamburo (ENSEMBLE, U/S NATALIE HILLARD)

Lily Tamburo is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! Credits: The Grinch (National Tour, Cindy Lou Who), Matilda (Amanda), Once (Ivonka), Annie (Molly). Love to Sherry Kayne, Paradigm Talent, Telsey + Co., Phoebe Yee, Badiene Magaziner, Rochele Seskin, Doubtfire creative, Mimi, Mama & her awesome family.

Aléna Watters (FLAMENCO SINGER, ENSEMBLE)

Broadway: The Cher Show, Sister Act, The Addams Family, West Side Story. Off-Broadway: Newsical, Boobs! Touring/regional: The Prom, Pippin, Ever After, Turn of the Century, Fairy Tale Christmas, Brooklyn, Chicago, 5 years with USO Show Troupe (for our military), "Harlette" for Bette Midler. Documentary: The Standbys.

Travis Waldschmidt (SWING, DANCE CAPTAIN)

Broadway credits include Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!; Groundhog Day (OBC); Matilda; Wicked. Other NYC credits include The Metropolitan Opera's La traviata and Carnegie Hall. Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical, A Chorus Line, West Side Story. Film: Frances Ha.





