A STRANGE LOOP Announces D.C. Run And Broadway Ambitions
Woolly Mammoth Theatre has announced it will launch its 41st Season with the 'pre-Broadway' production of Michael R. Jackson's hit musical, A STRANGE LOOP, directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and music directed by Rona Siddiqui.
STRANGE LOOP had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons produced in association with Page 73. As one of the first musicals in Woolly history, this blistering, mind-blowing new show follows a young artist at war with a host of demons - including the punishing thoughts in his own head.
The production has not announced official Broadway plans but said composer Michael R. Jackson in a Washington Post interview "It's certainly not a secret that I would be thrilled if it would go to Broadway." The production also has a New York producer, Barbara Whitman - who is represented on Broadway this season with 'Diana.'
A Strange Loop has book, music, and lyrics by 2017 Jonathan Larson Award and 2017 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award-winner Michael R. Jackson, directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Buyer and Cellar), and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (Playwrights: If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka; Ugly (Black Queer Zoo), Fairview).
A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical (and his professional debut) follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
