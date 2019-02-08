Wake Up With BWW 2/8: BEETLEJUICE Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Friday! End your week and kickstart an amazing weekend by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

First, full casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Beetlejuice! The Broadway transfer of Beetlejuice will welcome back original members of the company including Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

The lineup was announced for this year's Miscast concert! The 2019 show will include Broadway favorites such as Stephanie J. Block, Kelli O'Hara, Andy Karl, and more!

We got a sneak preview of What The Constitution Means to Me, the new Broadway play coming later this year. The preview performance was given at the 2019 MAKERS Conference, performed live by Heidi Schreck, Rosdely Ciprian and Mike Iveso.

Read more on these stories, and many more, below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) New Kids Cast Announced For SCHOOL OF ROCK As Show Celebrates 1000 West End Performances

On 23 February 2019 Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning show School of Rock - The Musical will welcome a new kids cast to join Dewey's band and embrace the power of rock! The hit West End production, based on the iconic film of the same title which this month celebrated 15 years since its UK release, is now booking to January 2020 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and on 6 March will celebrate 1000 performances.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Full Cast Revealed for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway; Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure & More Will Return!

They're back from the grave! BroadwayWorld is excited to reveal that the Broadway transfer of Beetlejuice will welcome back original members of the company including Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: Carmen Cusack's a Charmer in Encores! Mounting of Irving Berlin's Political Spoof CALL ME MADAM

by Michael Dale

The brevity of political satire's shelf life tends to rival that of a tray of supermarket eggs, but it seems one of the quips penned by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse for the book of their smash hit 1950 musical Call Me Madam is breathing in new life in the 21st Century.. (more...)

4) Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Andy Karl, and More Announced for MCC's MISCAST

MCC Theater announces the all-star lineup of performers set for their annual Miscast gala.. (more...)

5) BYE BYE BIRDIE Starring Jason Alexander and Vanessa Williams Heads to BroadwayHD

by TV News Desk

It's time to put on a happy face because BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, is bringing the 1995 Star-Studded TV adaptation of the delightful Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie to its platform on February 7. This Emmy Award nominated musical comedy directed by Tony Award-winner Gene Saks (The Odd Couple) is supported by an all-star cast featuring Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), and Chynna Phillips (Bridesmaids). . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Julia Garner

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Just Hangin' with Broadway Royalty Beth Leavel!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch as he is joined by Broadway royalty Beth Leavel as they chat about how she got into this business in the first place, which Broadway role won her parents' approval, and so much more.

Set Your DVR...

-Glenn Close will appear on THE VIEW today!

-Daniel Radcliffe will appear on THE TALK today!

What we're geeking out over: Get a First Look at WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The 2019 MAKERS Conference

The 2019 MAKERS Conference kicked-off last night with a first look at the upcoming Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me from playwright Heidi Schreck. The show explores how Shreck's teenage self and four generations of females all relate to the founding document and imagine how it will shape the next generation of American women.

The preview of the play, performed live by Schreck, Rosdely Ciprian and Mike Iveso, is part of three days of powerful dialogues at the MAKERS Conference focusing on topics ranging from criminal justice reform and workplace equality to celebrating female firsts and championing young leaders.

Watch the video here!

What we're listening to: Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Linda Griffin

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sherie Rene Scott, who turns 52 today!

In 2010, Scott starred in the critically acclaimed production Everyday Rapture, which Scott wrote with co-author Dick Scanlan. Everyday Rapture began its run on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre in previews April 19, 2010, and officially opened on April 29, 2010. The show played to sold out audiences throughout the run, finally ending its limited engagement on July 11, 2010. Scott received Tony Award nominations for Best Book, and Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and Drama Desk Award nominations in the categories of Best Leading Actress, Best Book, and Best Musical for Rapture.

On Broadway she has starred in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, garnering nominations for a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She starred as Amneris in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (2000), for which she won the Clarence Derwent Award and was a Drama League Honoree. The single "A Step Too Far" performed by Elton John, Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott from the 1999 Elton John And Tim Rice's AidaConcept Album charted at #15.

Other Broadway credits include Sally Simpson in Tommy (1993), Marty in Grease (1995-96), Maureen in Rent (1997). She originated the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid (2007) for which she received her second Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. She starred as Pepa in the musical adaptation of "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", on Broadway, which opened on November 4, 2010. For this role she was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Off-Broadway roles include John Guare's play Landscape of the Body at the Signature Theatre, for which she received a 2006 Obie Award and a Lucille Lortel Award and was a Drama League honoree. Musicals include Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination, and the title role in Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical.

Scott can be heard on the original off-Broadway cast recording of The Last Five Years along with Norbert Leo Butz. She is an executive producer of the film The Last Five Years starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Scott also makes an appearance in the film.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles