BWW TV Exclusive: Lamon's Terms- Just Hangin' with Broadway Royalty Beth Leavel!

What happens when one of Broadway's funniest actors decides to interview one of Broadway's funniest actors? You're about to find out, because The Prom star Josh Lamon is getting the 411 from not one, not two, not three... but four of his hilarious co-stars!

Watch below as he is joined by Broadway royalty Beth Leavel as they chat about how she got into this business in the first place, which Broadway role won her parents' approval, and so much more.

Lamon is currently starring in The Prom as Sheldon Saperstein. His film/TV credits include: "30 Rock," "Inside Amy Schumer," "The Good Fight" and "Deadbeat." Broadway/tours: Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Elf, Hair, Wicked. Shakespeare in the Park: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: A New Brain, Little Miss Sunshine, February House and Little Me! Co-writer of upcoming musical Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher.

Leavel is a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC award nominations), Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Beth originated this role of Dee Dee Allen in the world premiere of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre. This is Beth's 13th Broadway show. Numerous television, commercials and Off-Broadway. MFA UNC-G. Proud mom to T.J. and Sam. Grateful to my BRS/GAGE family. This one is for my fiancé Adam Heller.

