BYE BYE BIRDIE Starring Jason Alexander and Vanessa Williams Heads to BroadwayHD

It's time to put on a happy face because BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, is bringing the 1995 Star-Studded TV adaptation of the delightful Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie to its platform on February 7. This Emmy Award nominated musical comedy directed by Tony Award-winner Gene Saks (The Odd Couple) is supported by an all-star cast featuring Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), and Chynna Phillips (Bridesmaids).

Rock-n-roll icon Conrad Birdie (Tony Award® Nominee Marc Kudisch) is about to go into the army, and his fans are all shook up. That's when his manager (Alexander) and his girlfriend assistant (Williams) concocts one last publicity stunt to arrange his "farewell" television performance and kiss his biggest fan (Phillips) before he is drafted. Featuring fan-favorites like "The Telephone Hour", "Put On a Happy Face", and "A Lot of Livin' To Do", this revisitation of the show also includes three new songs penned by the original composer and lyricist, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams -- "Let's Settle Down", "A Mother Doesn't Matter Anymore", and "A Giant Step".

Awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, the stellar cast gives a fun musical experience the whole family will enjoy!

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of THE WORLD'S BEST productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

